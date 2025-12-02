Clarity with Michael Oren

November 2025

October 2025

What If Phase One Were the Final Phase?
Would the phase one situation in Gaza, like the second phase of Oslo, serve Israel's long-term interests? The answer, given the great difficulty in…
  
Michael Oren
An Open Letter to the Jews of New York
The NYC mayoral candidate’s constant condemnations of Israel are not merely dog whistles for Jew-haters but clarion calls to action.
  
Michael Oren
A Time to Say Thank You
Jewish history will not forget those who stood by Israel.
  
Michael Oren
How Three Businessmen Negotiated for Peace
In diplomacy, as in construction projects, personal relations are paramount.
  
Michael Oren
An Astonishing Moment in Diplomacy
In a comprehensive interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, Ambassador Michael Oren tackles many questions about the peace deal.
  
Michael Oren
War by Other Means
Wars are usually won on the battlefield, not around the negotiating table. But that is precisely what is likely to happen this week in talks between the…
  
Michael Oren

September 2025

