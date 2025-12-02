Clarity with Michael Oren
A State Commission is an Absolute Necessity
During a time of renewed division, the state must do its utmost to maintain internal unity.
Dec 2
Michael Oren
November 2025
After the Ruins
Rebuilding Israel's foreign relations cannot wait.
Nov 25
Michael Oren
Love and Rage: A Tale of Two Funerals
Though traumatized by war, the thousands who came to lay Sgt. First Class Yona Brief to rest united in a display of unrestrained compassion.
Nov 20
Michael Oren
Restoring Sovereignty
Never before in the history of our nation have our leaders had less latitude for decision-making.
Nov 11
Michael Oren
30 Years
Rabin's life remains an example of Zionist courage and vision, and his death a warning of the depths to which our internal divisions can still drive us.
Nov 4
Michael Oren
October 2025
What If Phase One Were the Final Phase?
Would the phase one situation in Gaza, like the second phase of Oslo, serve Israel's long-term interests? The answer, given the great difficulty in…
Oct 27
Michael Oren
An Open Letter to the Jews of New York
The NYC mayoral candidate’s constant condemnations of Israel are not merely dog whistles for Jew-haters but clarion calls to action.
Oct 22
Michael Oren
A Time to Say Thank You
Jewish history will not forget those who stood by Israel.
Oct 21
Michael Oren
How Three Businessmen Negotiated for Peace
In diplomacy, as in construction projects, personal relations are paramount.
Oct 16
Michael Oren
An Astonishing Moment in Diplomacy
In a comprehensive interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, Ambassador Michael Oren tackles many questions about the peace deal.
Oct 10
Michael Oren
War by Other Means
Wars are usually won on the battlefield, not around the negotiating table. But that is precisely what is likely to happen this week in talks between the…
Oct 5
Michael Oren
September 2025
Of Dilemmas and Responsibility
What the Book of Jonah can teach us about grappling with this moment.
Sep 30
Michael Oren
