Israel Air Force jets en route to complete their mission in Tehran (IDF)

In the aftermath of one of Israel’s border wars with Hamas, a prominent American journalist called me and asked, “I understand what Israel’s tactic is, but what is Israel’s strategy?” My response surprised him. “You don’t understand,” I replied. “Israel’s tactic is our strategy.”

I explained that, since our founding in 1948, Israel has had to defend itself against repeated attempts to destroy us. Each time, we had to remind our enemies that it was not a good idea to attack us and that, by doing so, they would pay a prohibitive price. In between these clashes, Israel, unlike our enemies, did not stagnate. Rather, we developed one of the world's most successful nation-states. And some of our enemies internalized that attacking us was not a good idea and actually made peace with us.

That had certainly been the pattern until October 7th, 2023. Though we did not know it at the time, that war would for the first time give us the opportunity to exchange short-term tactical achievements for a permanent strategic victory.

We must be honest with ourselves: Israel did not entirely defeat Hamas and Hezbollah. Both organizations retain significant military capabilities. But Israel did defeat both groups of terrorists strategically insofar as neither of them still poses a fundamental threat to the state. Similarly, though our Operation Rising Lion and the American Operation Midnight Hammer dealt serious blows to Iran, they did not completely eliminate Iran’s military capabilities or force it to surrender. The big question now is whether Iran will continue to threaten Israel strategically.

That question becomes especially pertinent now that Iran has declared its intention to rebuild the damaged nuclear facilities and fully restore its military capabilities. Iran’s violations of the ceasefire will certainly increase. All this may happen while President Trump insists that Israel displays restraint and refrains from retaliation. It's essential that Iran, shielded by the ceasefire, not be allowed to once again threaten Israel strategically.

Israel therefore must swiftly reach understandings with the White House about what constitutes a violation of the ceasefire and the conditions under which Israel can respond. With the renewal of negotiations, Israel and the United States must agree on their common goals. Beyond merely depriving Iran of the means and the right to enrich uranium, the talks must seek to end Iran’s support for terror and its effort to destroy the Jewish State. Together, Israel and the United States can work to expand the Abraham Accords to include Lebanon, Syria, Oman, and, of course, Saudi Arabia. Gaza must be demilitarized and all of our hostages released.

Israel today stands at an historic inflection point. The region can either revert to its former state of instability and serial wars or embark on a new era of peace. For once, Israel's strategy will be its strategy.

A version of this article appeared in Hebrew on ynet on June 26, 2025.