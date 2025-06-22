Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C. Stone's avatar
C. Stone
Jun 22

If you hear no evil, and see no evil you wake up with evil in your backyard. President Trump you did good! USAF, I can’t speak for anyone else but, your courage, precision, expertise and nerve reminds me once again that I am blessed to live in a country that is protected by the United States Military. You made a lot of people’s days yesterday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
Jun 22

The best way to deal with a bully like Iran is to punch them in the face. Thank you President Trump! 🇺🇸🇮🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
58 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture