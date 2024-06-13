Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Jun 13, 2024

"were insignificant compared to the thousands of Palestinians, whom, according to much of the world were purposely killed, maimed, and displaced by the ID"

Something I have pointed out for years, in talking to people.

"Can We Agree On One Thing? That The IDF is a VERY GOOD, POWERFUL Military? I mean there is a very good reason why the Arab armies have not attacked since 1973, and its not because they suddenly Loved The Jews. They got tired of Losing...badly" (Post Oct 7) "IF The Israelis really were engaged in genocide, there would not be any Palestinians left alive in the Gaza Strip. And The IDF would do it all from The Air and 155 Howitzers ."

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
Jun 13, 2024

Except that in the world's eyes, Israel is not even allowed to defend itself. Just imagine if Hamas had spent all of those billions in foreign assistance on improving the lives of those who it rules, as opposed to constructing a tunnel system bigger than the London Underground.

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