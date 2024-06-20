Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Harold Chester's avatar
David Harold Chester
Jun 20, 2024

Michael is not right about one thing. Hamas and Iran are not simply trying to drive Israel out of our promised land, they have a greater mission which is to dominate Europe and the US with their radical form of religion and in so doing subdue the whole world to their extreme policies.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
Jun 20, 2024

The problem with the PR strategy is that attention spans are not endless: Gaza dominated the news 6 months ago but not now, as a quick check of Reuters or AP headlines will show.

Pro-Hamas activists have overplayed their hand in the US, shutting down Christmas celebrations, Memorial Day parades and graduations while aligning with the most anti-Western and anti white groups. Ranting against the 70+% of voters is not a long-term success and we can already see the backlash.

Israel's position as the defender of Western values will serve it well when Middle America sees what its opponents are like in the US.

Reply
Share
7 replies
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture