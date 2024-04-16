Clarity with Michael Oren

Apr 16, 2024

I find intellectuals may be capable of even greater folly than those they look down upon. I believe we need far more people in positions of decision-making relying on their real world experience at least as much as their academic credentials. Just another of the many crises dropped straight from the ivory tower that is tearing America apart. But especially in the arena of foreign policy and conflict, the consequences of these disastrous failures are drawn in blood.

Apr 17, 2024

"It takes two to tango..."

There is a lot of talk here about "American policy failure" but nothing about Arab and Iranian failures to create stable governments, invest in their citizens welfare, and to become economically competitive in the 21st. century. Everybody keeps harping on a "Palestinian state." Israel had a functioning state and capable military from day one in 1948. But after 76 years the local Arabs have not been able to form a viable government that doesn't soon morph into a terrorist group.

"PLO leader Yasser Arafat was once asked how the Palestinian problem had come into being. ‘The Arabs betrayed us,’ he said. The Palestinians can’t understand how 20 Arab countries and hundreds of millions of people aren’t able to restore their rights. It gives them no rest and fuels their rage and extremism." https://johnhardman.substack.com/p/hitlers-grand-mufti

So here we are today with Israel vowing to destroy Hamas, a bonafide terrorist group, but there is no Arab government capable of replacing Hamas and not following the same path to extremism and violence. If the regional Arabs want a state, then they have to quit fighting amongst themselves and to take the initiative of forming one. Israel has better and more productive things to do than to constantly police the rise of Islamists in the region.

Academics are not politicians nor statesmen. Blaming the rise of radical Islam on clueless academics and American Presidents is absurd and intellectually lazy. There were a lot of moving parts in the region after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire following WWI and do-it-yourself nation building following WWII. There were numerous mistakes made, but the whole world was recovering from the devastation of two World Wars and an active Cold War.

There is a phrase from the Quran : "Indeed Allah does not change the people's lot until they change what is within their souls." It is time to quit blaming Westerners, academics, and Israelis for the current mess the Palestinians have created for themselves. The catastrophe, the Nekba, was not the will of Allah, but the foolishness of those who were tasked with building a viable Arab state to share the region with Israel.

