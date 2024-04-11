Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Nancy Hartevelt Kobrin
Apr 11, 2024

I just wanted to add a little history of Arabic Studies concerning the University of Minnesota. I was accepted on a full doctoral scholarship to study ajam i.e. aljamía Old Spanish in Arabic script Hadith with Anwar Chejne, author of The History of Muslim Spain. I am sure you know the text. This was in 1978. I had already studied two year tutorial with Rabbi Marc Angel's Uncle Prof. David Romey - Ladino at PSU. Chejne did not want to train me because I was a Jew. In the end he had to. Arabic studies program was at war with Hebrew. Comp. LIt. was translating all the classic works that would constitute wok lit. and published through the U of M Press. The entire academic arena was antisemitic. I believe that Minnesota was the backdoor for the Muslim Brotherhood. Minnesota the fantasy land of the exotic other along with Minnesota nice and Ilhan Omar. In 2010 I made aliyah with great relief.

Alison Cipriani
Apr 11, 2024

There are currently two Jewish professors in the news; one from Columbia (a former Israeli) and one from Berkeley (I think just an American Jew) who are standing up on their campuses against the pro-Hamas demonstrations. They both claim that they had no previous indication that their campuses were rife with antisemitism. I worked for Tel Aviv University 2009-13 in the US recruiting students for our study abroad program and it was obvious to me what was going on. How did they not notice when they were right there on campus with the most vocal antisemitism. The world is in a dark place. Thank G-d for people like DR Oren.

