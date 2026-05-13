Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
5d

I agree with all you say, particularly regarding Israel's internal needs. Regarding what's happening the world over, it is possible that nothing can overcome the online poison that is leading so many to believe the opposite of reality but I think one thing is necessary. As Israel seeks to improve relations around the world it must no longer be acceptable for a government to seek trade or other relationships with Israel while continuing to promote the lies that are poisoning world opinion. Israel has an advantage and must not be afraid to use it. I am speaking particularly of Western Europe. No country whose government spreads the war crime or genocide lie should be allowed to trade with or otherwise have relations with Israel. Period. It is time to start using some of that start up nation leverage to change behavior.

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aus's avatar
aus
4dEdited

The question going forward when the Democrats take control of congress becomes; will Israel become a hermetic state or will she be able to forge new alliances outside of the United States and Europe?

Mayor Mamdani is the canary in the coal mine. Jews in the Diaspora who deny this fact are Pollyanna children.

Israelis who deny this fact are not reading the room. Israel is considered illegitimate by the Mamdani wing of the Democratic party and this has become a winning political platform in the United States. BDS has gone mainstream.

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