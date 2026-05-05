Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
4d

I don't see Jewish life recovering in Western Europe, Canada or Australia. I think there is still a strong chance in the United States as much of our very huge country remains both supportive of Israel and opposed to anti-semitism. Jews may be forced to relocate from Democratic run states and cities where Jew hatred is tolerated to stated where it is not. European and Canadien Jews won't have this option.

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4d

All non Jews need to step up by wearing the star of David and stating "We're all Jews here"

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