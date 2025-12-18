Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Harari's avatar
Joseph Harari
2d

The fight to protect Jews in the Diaspora is similar to Israel’s fight to survive in the Middle East. The US may end up being the only other safe haven and ally, assuming the Far Left doesn’t gain power. The Dems beginning with Obama cannot be trusted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Valentine Keane's avatar
Valentine Keane
2d

I think Brett Hall said it best on X in a recent video, it's just 'intolerable': the media, the stance of academics, the wider Left- and it's mirrored in the Republic of Ireland. And I worry for Irish Jews there. Though they are a small community (>2000) the President of the Republic saluted a member of 'Kneecap' AND had Greta in the Oireachtas at the the time of the Bondi Beach attack. All in RECENT days. Jim O'Callaghan, to his credit, tried to reassure those Irish Jews that Herzog park would stay named after the Great man. And yet...Connolly, the Republic's President. would undo it all. I still worry about Irish Jews, small community that they are. This article has me asking the same question. Are the Irish Jews SAFE in the Republic? Are they?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture