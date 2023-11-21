Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Zachary Thacher's avatar
Zachary Thacher
Nov 21, 2023

Chilling. I think it's interesting that no mainstream US media pundit is talking about what success for Hamas in Israel would do for the security in the US.

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Ely's avatar
Ely
Nov 21, 2023

Losing is not an option. What is the point of Israel having nuclear weapons if they are not prepared to use them? The terrorists subhumans apparently know that Israel would not use them, nor even use devastating blows to Gaza. You are in a damn war now so unleash firepower so that these people never think about ever testing Israel.

Also I asked the question years ago; why, why, does Israel not have the death penalty for terrorists? We now see the folly that Hamas can use the hostages––as they have done in past conflagrations–– to secure the release of many hundreds of terrorist from Israeli jails. No matter what Israel does the world attacks it, so get on with devastating Hamas, criticism will come no matter what.

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