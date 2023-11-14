Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Joan DeMartin's avatar
Joan DeMartin
Nov 14, 2023

If I hear one more "call for an Israeli ceasefire" I'm going to scream! How about calling for an "unconditional surrender" by Hamas? Israel must stand strong and relentlessly destroy every tunnel and every Hamas soldier or the pattern will repeat itself. I take seriously the idea that hurting innocent Palestinians will only create the next round of terrorists, but a ceasefire now is not the answer.

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Ely's avatar
Ely
Nov 15, 2023

I am actually surprised at the naivety of Israel. How many times have they been taught the lesson but kept ignoring it. Hamas is a subhuman death cult. A war is a war, you either win or lose. What did the Allies do in WW2, tiptoe around to avoid killing civilians?

You give civilians 7 days, to leave Gaza. It's Hamas' responsibility. Then destroy the place, including all the tunnels. Get the UN which cares so much about the "Palestinians" to rebuild. They had their independence and launched an unprovoked war.

Otherwise, the cycle keeps going. Enough is enough.

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