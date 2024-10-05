Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Julian Weinstein's avatar
Julian Weinstein
Oct 5, 2024

Nicely said. If ever there was an opportune time (with Hezbullah handicapped) to take out the Iranian nuclear facilities, it would be now. Unfortunately, I doubt the US has the fortitude to back Israel in such an action.

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Brian Katz's avatar
Brian Katz
Oct 5, 2024

Western leaders are progressives.

Their worldview is warped and cannot understand the simple “realism” that Israel must live in.

Their appeasement of the enemy is futile.

I look forward to reading on X that Israel has destroyed Iranian nuclear capabilities.

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