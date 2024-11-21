Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Etan Ben-Ami's avatar
Etan Ben-Ami
Nov 21, 2024

Why don't we see 100,000 Jewish New Yorkers flooding the streets outside the NY Times offices and its press plant in Queens? Why aren't our rabbis leading their congregations in the streets?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
C. Stone's avatar
C. Stone
Nov 21, 2024Edited

The Altneu antisemitism strategy is to blame, delegitimize and slander (BDS) Israel so that slowly but surely Israel and Israelis become isolated and weakened. Once Israel is delegitimized the next step for the Altneu antisemites is to use political and military leverage to force Israel to make concessions which will compromise their ability to defend themselves against Iran, Hezbollah. the Houthis and Hamas (IHHH+)

"Mr. Speaker, I rise to say that such a time is now. As we speak, in this moment, 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are at famine’s door. A famine that is being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government.

This is a mass starvation of people, engineered and orchestrated following the killing of another 30,000, 70 percent of whom were women and children killed".(REPRESENTATIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ:March 22nd, 2024)

"M. President, I would also point out that poll after poll shows that a strong majority of Americans oppose sending more weapons and military aid to fuel Netanyahu’s war machine. And I would also mention that, interestingly enough, according to a poll commissioned by J Street, 62 percent of Jewish Americans support withholding weapons shipments to Israel until Prime Minister Netanyahu agrees to an immediate ceasefire". (Senator Bernie Sanders, (regarding Senate vote to block offensive arms sales to Israel. 11/20/2024)

Not a call for an immediate release of hostages that Hamas continues to hold and torture but a demand for an immediate cease fire.

These are just samples of politicians who echo lies and curate facts to serve their narrative that Israel is guilty of ethnic cleansing and genocide. I guess using J Street as a source is better than quoting the Hamas health ministry. Come on man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture