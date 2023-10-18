Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theo kornpone's avatar
Theo kornpone
Oct 22, 2023

Usually when the truth comes out the Palestinian apologists retaliate with “you’re going to really believe the israelis?”

Its orwellian

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly D Johnston's avatar
Kelly D Johnston
Oct 20, 2023

I'm very grateful that you mentioned this Substack site on our mutual friend Hugh Hewitt's estimable radio show. You provide an important countermeasure to the Hamas stenographers at the NY Times and elsewhere in the media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture