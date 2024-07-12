Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Ian Mark Sirota
Jul 12, 2024Edited

I don't believe that the U.S. has the will to really go to bat for Israel when it comes to dealing with Hezbollah and/or Iran.

As for the NY Times, it may as well just admit that it is an official PR arm of Hamas (and any other Israel-hating terrorist group).

Gary Friedman
Jul 12, 2024

What you asked us to imagine just a few months ago has come to pass in Northern Israel. With targeted, episodic military ops continuing in the West Bank, paralysis of Eilat as a port city, and the Gaza buffer zone creation, Israeli GDP and IDF are in challenging times. Perhaps, American readers may further contextualize Israel's economic and military challenges better using the map of New Jersey and the bordering States of Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware as context--FYI land mass and population of New Jersey are nearly identical to the State of Israel. Israel's circumstances are the equivalent of the State of New Jersey resigned to (1) the depopulation of Sussex, Morris, and Bergen Counties (if Hezbollah was situated in southern New York State), (2) the loss of Cape May county as a viable port and Salem nuclear reactor vulnerability to attack (if Houthi/Yemeni missiles and drones were being regularly launched from northern Delaware, (3) daily terrorist threats requiring Army/National Guard deployment into communities in Hudson, Passaic, and Essex Counties (if Palestinian Islamic Jihad was ensconced in Brooklyn and Staten Island), and (4) Mercer, Cumberland, and Salem Counties western borders now were a neutral zone (if Hamas was operating from Philadelphia). As a singular State, continued New Jersey GDP decline would presage existential territorial disintegration. In the presence of "a more perfect union", New Jersey has no enemy forces on (or proximal to) its northern, eastern, western, or southern borders and New Jersey remains economically viable . Perhaps Israel's IDF maintaining its conventional and nuclear weapons posture whilst also entering into a "less than perfect union" (with KSA, Persian Gulf States, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt) under a common US strategic defense umbrella could provide multiple options to contain/remove Iran (includes Lebanon, Syria, and south-central Iraq) and mitigate further Israeli military, civilian, and economic injuries. <hands in praying position>

