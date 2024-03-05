Clarity with Michael Oren

Mar 5, 2024

I will never forgive the wider Jewish leaders for not seeing this coming. Israel Apartheid week has been prevalent for over 2 decades in most campuses. Students for Justice in Palestine has been harassing Jewish students without any issue for just as long throughout the country. Most tenured professors embraced antisemitic Soviet style communism. The legacy Jewish organizations did nothing and in fact most embraced the DEI and progressive movements ignoring its threat to Jews. They parroted the mantra of freedom of speech without any thought to protecting Jewish students. That was left to a handful of grassroots student led groups.

The question isnt is there a Jewish future in the ivies. The question is why should Jews waste their time, energy, and money on these irredeemable useless academies. The ivies are only important because the elite in society prop them up. Maybe it's time to reevaluate who we consider elite and what we consider a good education.

5 replies
Sarah Alexander's avatar
Sarah Alexander
Mar 5, 2024

There are some great US universities that are standing up to anti-semitism on campus. I have a daughter at one of them -Washington Univ. in St. Louis (WashU). As a parent of a Jewish college student, and a graduate myself of two Ivies, I am so so and relieved happy she is there. Chancellor has excelled in this hard time. School literally opened up a mid-year transfer program in December to welcome students who were no longer comfortable on their campus. An amazing place and leadership. Kudos to WashU

