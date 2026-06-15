Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Leiah Bat Ami's avatar
Leiah Bat Ami
2d

I think we all knew Trump would cave. Americans want their gas. Period. And the political machine wants its midterms. We’ve now essentially told the world’s Islamists the West is too ‘progressive’ and weak to play the long game. It’s all immediate gratification for us. That is, and will be, our demise.

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
2d

Trump is a huge disappointment not just to Israel but to the many millions of Americans supporting Israel. When will Israel learn they cannot depend on other countries for their security?

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