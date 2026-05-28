Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
2d

I believe the very act of publicly going to Washington to seek a promise for Israel's future security is a mistake. Now is the time for Israel to make sure all enemies undertstand that its security will NOT be defined by Washington whether the president is the friendly Trump or an unfriendly Democrat in the future.

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Debra Green's avatar
Debra Green
2d

As usual, Michael, proactive thinking/planning. Hopefully the Israeli government is thinking along similar lines. And your comment about Obama and the Golan- just another example of his lack of understanding about the Middle East, among other things, and his administration’s feckless policies that contributed to where we are now with Iran and its proxies.

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