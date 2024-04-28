Clarity with Michael Oren

Walter Sobchak, Esq.
Apr 28, 2024

Columbia University created these monsters deliberately.

They hired, promoted, and starred Edward Said, whose book "Orientalism" was one of the foundational texts of "post-colonial studies", which is the ideology that declares Jews are "settler-colonialists" in the land that God gave them more than 3,000 years ago.

Said died and was replaced by Rashid Khalidi in 2003. Khalidi is also a Palestinian activist. Before Columbia he was at Chicago where he was one of the rogue's gallery of Obama's friends which included Jeremiah Wright, Louis Farrakhan, and Bill Ayers. There was video of Obama speaking at a 2003 dinner in Khalidi's honor which was found by the LATimes in 2008 and deep-sixed to protect Obama.

It is truly scandalous that we (American Citizens) have allowed the institutions we created to nurture our future leaders to be hijacked by expressly anti-American, anti-Western, and antisemitic ideologues.

What to do about it is difficult. My instinct is to hit them where it really hurts, in their pocket books. Tax the schools. Tax them heavily. Tax their endowments. Tax their contributions. Tax their property. Impose wage and price controls. Tax the faculty on their subsidized apartments.

ralph
Apr 28, 2024

yes their goal is the destruction of western Judaeo-Christian civilization. soros is an evil man who detests western culture and is dedicated to bring it down. he scored once in a trade everyone knew was going to happen. but has not had any home runs since then. all these dark money pools must be exposed to the light of day. sunshine destroys all sorts of dangerous viruses.

