Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
2d

America and its allies won WW II by carpet bombing Germany and Nuking Japan. Truman and Roosevelt didn’t try to make a good deal or agree to an MOU with Germany and Japan. You win a war by destroying your enemy.

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2d

The idea that Hamas will ever surrender its small arms is farcical for the reasons stated. Hamas is unwilling to abandon its mission of destroying Israel and killing Jews, and these goals require weapons and control of Gaza. Hamas may take a couple of performative steps backwards to ensure its survival and ability to plan the next giant step forward. Trump and other Western leaders aren’t interested in neutralizing or eliminating Hamas - they are interested in quiet and the appearance of stability. If this means looking the other way when Hamas keeps its small arms and maintains functional control of Gaza, so be it. If this means forcing Israel to accept that Hamas remains entrenched on its southern border, so be it.

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