Clarity with Michael Oren

Eve Gelfand
Jan 30, 2024

Thank you for this excellent analysis. Israel needs to be strong and do what it needs to do to defend itself. Obviously no one truly comes to Israel’s defense, ever. The current administration talks out of both sides of its mouth.

7 replies
Charles Knapp
Jan 31, 2024

I’ve seen reports that since the deadly attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, the responsible Iran proxy Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, has been moving its terrorists and equipment out of its camps. Just now, it seems that Iran told them to stand down (which does show who really is in charge) and so KH has announced a pause in its attacks.

If the U.S. sees this as a vindication of its go-slow approach to deterrence and does nothing, worse will come. You cannot fear escalation or widening a war when that is precisely what your enemy is doing.

What will send a message to Iran? Sinking its Red Sea spy ship that is coordinating Houthi attacks and conducting a cyber-attack on Iran’s oil refineries.

On the Gaza front, the U.S. should read Qatar the riot act and have them surrender the resident Hamas chiefs for trial in the U.S. for conspiracy to commit murder against American citizens by terror and freeze their billions. It should also demand that Hamas comply with the ICJ order to unconditionally surrender the hostages (if only to further discredit that court) and suspend hostage negotiations on the grounds that Hamas will not be rewarded for war crimes - and that this is their last chance to save their own skins by surrendering. In the meanwhile, the IDF continues to tighten the noose around Sinwar et al. holed up in Khan Younis while cutting if the Philadelphi corridor.

4 replies
