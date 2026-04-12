Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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CultivatingMan's avatar
CultivatingMan
6h

You are premature in your pronouncement of a denoument courtesy of Trump. He changes course on a moments notice that is true but usually there is purpose to his shifts. I believe he will now shift to cutting off Iran's ability to sell oil and thus finance the regime as the US navy is now ready to open the straits as shown by the 2 navy ships that transited the strait yesterday. He will open the straits, allow oil nd NG to flow and shut off iran's oil. We may even resume bombing if there is anything worth bombing. Trump is NOT done by a long shot so have some patience.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
7h

Depressingly accurate. And, I’d venture to say that people in Israel don’t understand the impact that the relentlessly anti-Israel coverage by the media here in the U.S. has on public opinion. Israel really needs to prepare itself for what’s coming next.

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