Two Takes on the Ceasefire
One view of the ceasefire spells strategic disaster, the other, hope. Whichever perspective, Israel must prepare for the ongoing confrontation with Iran and its proxies.
There are two ways of looking at the missiles fired by Iran at Israel on Wednesday morning after the United States announced a ceasefire. One way spells strategic disaster for the State of Israel. The other holds out hope.
The disaster scenario is painfully clear. After pledging to bomb Iran’s strategic infrastructure and energy assets and destroy its civilization, President Trump backtracked and agreed to a two-week ceasefire that left Iran in control of the Strait of Hormuz along with ballistic capabilities. Their regional proxies are far from eliminated. The regime keeps its stockpile of over 970 lbs of highly enriched uranium, enough to make eleven nuclear bombs, and retains the right to enrich.
In such a situation, the United States is unlikely to have the leverage to achieve all or even some of its original war goals in the talks. Given public opinion in the U.S., it is difficult to imagine America renewing the war after the two-week truce.
Rather, the Americans are likely to find themselves negotiating Iran’s terms for peace, including guarantees against future attacks against the Islamic Republic and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Middle East. At most, a deal could be reached in which, in exchange for exporting the enriched stockpile abroad, Iran would receive sanctions relief. That windfall, together with massive Russian and Chinese aid, will enable Iran to emerge from this war more powerful than ever. Its leaders will not only rebuild its ballistic capabilities but rush to acquire nuclear weapons.
The result will be the end of the dream of a regional peace under a revived Pax Americana. The Gulf States, humiliated and fearful, will seek to reconcile with Tehran. There will be no new signatories to the Abraham Accords. The Middle East will be plunged into a nuclear arms race. Having already lost most of the Democratic Party in the U.S., and the expanding ranks of the isolationist Republicans, Israel will also be abandoned by administration officials who, according to a recent New York Times exposé, blame Israel for dragging Trump into a disastrous war.
But there is also a hopeful reality in which Trump is using the two-week truce to rotate and replace his exhausted troops who have been serving in a war zone and to prove, once again, Iran’s intransigence. There is the hope that the President will not give in to the Iranian demand to impose a ceasefire on our northern front as well and that Israel can restore basic security to the Galilee. The hopeful scenario holds that, even if it survives this war, the Iranian regime has been so undermined that it will eventually collapse and be replaced by a peace-seeking government.
Whichever scenario or combination of scenarios ensues, Israel must prepare for the ongoing confrontation with Iran and its proxies. This means stabilizing our new borders—the Yellow Line in Gaza and the Litani River in Lebanon—and giving our reserves a desperately needed rest. It means strengthening our relations with the United States while also cultivating new alliances globally. It means healing our internal rifts, above all the Haredi controversy which is tearing us apart. And we must harness our technology to produce new ways of defending our skies and our land. We can never again afford to become complacent about the immense threats facing us.
We must confront the future, uncertain and hazardous as it might be, refreshed, re-armed, and united.
This article originally appeared in Hebrew in Ynet on April 8, 2026.
I see things differently. For the moment, Israel retains a free hand (within some limits) to keep hitting Hezbollah and - it’s been reported that Netanyahu green lighted direct talks with Lebanon. That Iran hasn’t walked away from the ceasefire means that it is in the process of cutting loose its most important proxy.
As to the terms of the present ceasefire, they are as clear as mud but I’m betting that behind the scenes it’s far closer to President Trump’s 15 points than Iran’s 10.
If I were Trump, I would at some point tell the Iranians that if they want a guarantee that the U.S. and Israel will never attack again - then it has to be reciprocal and include Iran’s proxies as well. It seems eminently fair … as far as poison pills go.
Finally, while far too many commentators have pointed to the NY Times article as “proof” that Netanyahu tricked Trump into fighting Israel’s war with Iran, the article says no such thing. Trump was going to war on the nuclear and ballistic missile issues - and rejected Netanyahu’s additional war aim of regime change and arming the Kurds to help bring it about.
Trump’s speech the evening the war began confirms as much. But when has sticking to the facts ever stood in the way of a preferred narrative.
An early victory over Iran can be achieved with a Saudi announcement that it’s joining the Abraham Accords and entering into a strategic alliance with the U.S. and Israel. Whether that happens is anyone’s guess.
Unfortunately, I don't how anything other than the first scenario happens. I live in the U.S., and the anti-Israel sentiment is palpable. I've said it before and I'll say it again--Israel should start preparing itself IMMEDIATELY for a future where the United States will be (at best) ambivalent towards Israel. Become militarily independent ASAP. Become financially independent ASAP as well. If AOC wins the Presidency in 2028, the United States will likely be anti-Israel in much the same way as Ireland or Spain. JD Vance will only be marginally better (instead of Ireland or Spain, think of the UK, Australia or Canada). Don't think that that can happen? Look at what's happening in the Democratic Party right now, where the DSA is engaging in what is apparently a non-hostile takeover of the party. Look at what's happening in the Republican Party as well, where younger Republicans are in thrall to the likes of Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens.