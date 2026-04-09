Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
4h

I see things differently. For the moment, Israel retains a free hand (within some limits) to keep hitting Hezbollah and - it’s been reported that Netanyahu green lighted direct talks with Lebanon. That Iran hasn’t walked away from the ceasefire means that it is in the process of cutting loose its most important proxy.

As to the terms of the present ceasefire, they are as clear as mud but I’m betting that behind the scenes it’s far closer to President Trump’s 15 points than Iran’s 10.

If I were Trump, I would at some point tell the Iranians that if they want a guarantee that the U.S. and Israel will never attack again - then it has to be reciprocal and include Iran’s proxies as well. It seems eminently fair … as far as poison pills go.

Finally, while far too many commentators have pointed to the NY Times article as “proof” that Netanyahu tricked Trump into fighting Israel’s war with Iran, the article says no such thing. Trump was going to war on the nuclear and ballistic missile issues - and rejected Netanyahu’s additional war aim of regime change and arming the Kurds to help bring it about.

Trump’s speech the evening the war began confirms as much. But when has sticking to the facts ever stood in the way of a preferred narrative.

An early victory over Iran can be achieved with a Saudi announcement that it’s joining the Abraham Accords and entering into a strategic alliance with the U.S. and Israel. Whether that happens is anyone’s guess.

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
4hEdited

Unfortunately, I don't how anything other than the first scenario happens. I live in the U.S., and the anti-Israel sentiment is palpable. I've said it before and I'll say it again--Israel should start preparing itself IMMEDIATELY for a future where the United States will be (at best) ambivalent towards Israel. Become militarily independent ASAP. Become financially independent ASAP as well. If AOC wins the Presidency in 2028, the United States will likely be anti-Israel in much the same way as Ireland or Spain. JD Vance will only be marginally better (instead of Ireland or Spain, think of the UK, Australia or Canada). Don't think that that can happen? Look at what's happening in the Democratic Party right now, where the DSA is engaging in what is apparently a non-hostile takeover of the party. Look at what's happening in the Republican Party as well, where younger Republicans are in thrall to the likes of Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens.

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