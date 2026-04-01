Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Steven Rothke's avatar
Steven Rothke
5d

An outstanding analysis of the current Middle East conflict from the standpoint of behavioral science. It is remarkable how so many in the West delude themselves that our enemies want peace rather than to destroy us, and they end up aiding and abetting the enemy rather than protecting their own citizens.

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Ely's avatar
Ely
5dEdited

Great article. I have noticed that when I was in Israel prior to the 73 Yom Kippur War and a few years before Oct 7, a kind of arrogance, a delusion among Israelis. They didn’t think the Arabs would dare attack them. Have they learned?

I am reminded of the quote, “We never know how far reaching something we may think, say or do today will affect the lives of millions tomorrow.” The Islamists have been thinking and saying for decades they want to kill you, so why wouldn’t you believe they would do it?

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