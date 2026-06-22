Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Cooper's avatar
Cooper
3d

Sounds good, but there Israel has a major Achilles heel, a difficult barrier to breach: your right wing Ben Gvir, Smotrich, anti democratic anti military Haredim, et al.

They are poison to the peaceful integration of Israel with its neighbors in the Mideast.

They are directly adding to antisemitism in the Diaspora.

And please remember that the Jewish Diaspora, not Israel, has kept Judaism alive for thousands of years.

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Mark P Cohen's avatar
Mark P Cohen
3d

I agree with most of this analysis and find it rather void of any political bias. It's a healthy insight. I am skeptical, however, of the assertion that the Iranian shelling of Arab states will bring these states into closer orbit with Israel. I pray I am wrong. What's missing from this piece is the type of government Israel needs to capitalize on the author's insightful suggestions. Pragmatically speaking, it is a centrist government that must assume the reins of the State of Israel. The world outside Israel must perceive a shift that dispels much of the argument the Jew haters employ. That is, we must now defy perceptions. At this juncture, that would be our negotiating strength.

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