Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
3d

I applaud you. There has been many times I've been left impressed. My admiration of Israel has grown over these 1,000 days 🙏💪🇮🇱💙🙏🌹

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Gerald Katz's avatar
Gerald Katz
2d

The war will not end because Israel is defeated, but when the principal state sponsor of Israel’s enemies, is vanquished. That is, of course, the present regime in Iran. The IRGC, the Basij and the mullahs have the people of Iran by the neck. With the help of the IDF and the Mossad, the people of Iran can defeat their oppressors and, once again, become friends of the West and friends of Israel.

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