Clarity with Michael Oren

User's avatar
Noah's avatar
Noah
1d

Haredi political power comes from their ability to vote while choosing to not serve in the IDF nor prepare their children to enter and support Israel's economy. It doesn't make sense for the Haredi community to have such enormous political power and vote to receive significant public monies while refusing to protect the very country that makes their lives possible, thumbing their noses, as it were, at government authority. Since even Israelis who are differently abled choose to serve, meaning all sectors of the population, there is no reason to extend political power to a community who demands support while refusing to serve. I suggest that if a person refuses to serve then they don't get to vote. It's the flip side of taxation without representation. In this case, you have to represent if you want to receive tax monies. Either the Haredim would choose to serve or they would have all of their political clout removed. Ze hu.

Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1d

This is likely to be a major issue in the upcoming election. The Haredi problem cannot be pushed under the rug any longer.

