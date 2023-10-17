Clarity with Michael Oren

Viviana Valbuena
Oct 17, 2023

Am Israel 🇮🇱Chai

Charles Knapp
Oct 17, 2023

Most people have no knowledge of the basic facts surrounding the conflict and, it’s far to say, the vast majority haven’t a clue as to the laws of war.

The UN and various NGOs have created a cottage industry of twisting the laws of war against Israel that a credulous press then disseminate because of those entities’ halo effect.

Yet, the laws of war are relatively commonsensical: there is no obligation to feed and help the enemy you are fighting and the safety of civilians is foremost the responsibility of the party that controls them. You cannot “order” people who are obviously not under your control to do anything. It’s not rocket science even if the devil may be in the details.

Here’s a good link that discusses relevant issues on the law of war and it should be made part of any discussion or interview - along with the repeated observation that the UN, Amnesty International and the others’ distortions of basic principles can only be explained as willful and intentional because Israel is involved. In doing so, these groups diminish themselves and undermine the important principles they pretend to invoke.

https://lieber.westpoint.edu/evacuation-northern-gaza-practical-legal-aspects/

