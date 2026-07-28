Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
2d

Unlike Trump who is transactional, self centered, and unpredictable, Lindsey Graham was a true and stalwart friend of Israel. Sad and tragic loss, gone too soon.

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
2d

It is shocking and tragic that we can’t depend on Jewish members of congress to support the existence of the Jewish homeland. I will not respect their opinions on anything in future. Anti-Israel congressmen are antisemitic congressmen. Graham supported Israel at any cost to his popularity. No one accused Graham of being unpatriotic because it was an absurd thing to think.

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