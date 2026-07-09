Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
3d

Vance is a friend of Tucker Carlson. He is not an honest broker.

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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
3d

For this American, JD Vance is an embarrassment. His comment was not just fodder for the extremists but for the press, domestic and foreign. Poison.

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