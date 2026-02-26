Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

User's avatar
Daniel Blauser's avatar
Daniel Blauser
4dEdited

India has a very major export of "manpower" working in many fields for lower wages taking jobs from the local citizenry. They have been taking advantage of the USA for many years through the H1B Visa program and trump has promised to limit or stop that abuse. Modi is looking for a new place to flood with his low-cost workers and Israel will probably take all he wants to send because we like "cheap", even when it costs us in the end. I say we need to be wary and put ISRAEL FIRST!

John Hardman's avatar
John Hardman
3dEdited

“Hindu nationalists and Jewish nationalists are natural allies.”

Fascists of a feather flock together…

"In contemporary India, Israel occupies such a role of emulation for Hindu nationalists, that it is often said that they seek to create a Hindu Israel in India. Israel is what they envision for India, and indeed, what nationalists throughout the world envision for their countries: a well-ordered state that stands against adversaries, modern — technologically and legally advanced — but also traditional at the same time, as well as supporting a society that gives the pride of place to its dominant cultural group and its norms, where minorities are managed."

https://thediplomat.com/2024/06/why-is-indias-hindu-right-pro-israel/#:~:text=On%20top%20of%20this%20ideological,and%20Israeli%20societies%20closer%20together.

