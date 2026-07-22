Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Kafr Dhimmi's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi
4d

The hidden elephant in the room remains ignored. Always hearing about AIPAC but never a word about CAIR the Ikwan the Muslim Brotherhood and their plan for America slowly materialises in front of everyone yet no one sees. The influence campaign is a form of jihad. This will not end well I can already hear the umma here in America shouting khybar khybar ya yahud.

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Schwartz Maxine E.'s avatar
Schwartz Maxine E.
4d

The ignorance of the American electorate and their representatives in Congress is mindboggling. One would have hoped that everyone understood what he has just said - especially since it is has recently been overwhelmingly demonstrated.

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