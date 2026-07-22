Last week I appeared on America Reports to discuss the recent vote by Democratic Congress Members to cut military aid to Israel and what it means for America.

You can watch the segment or read its transcript below.

Fox News: America Reports (July 16, 2026)

John Roberts: I want to ask you, Mr. Ambassador, about something that happened yesterday across the street from me in the House of Representatives. Nearly half of Democrats in Congress voted to cut off aid to Israel — and they were very happy about doing that. Listen to what some of them said:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): What it says is that the majority of Democrats voted in favor of this Massie amendment, and to me, what it says is that the majority of the Democratic Party is most in touch with the American electorate writ large. Greg Casar (D-TX): A majority of Democrats in this building refused to vote to send billions of dollars in weapons to the Israeli military. That sends a strong message. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): There are many members who took votes that I was surprised to take that yes vote today. And I am proud of them. Delia Ramirez (D-IL): We have 80 members. I believe, looking at this list, that we’re going to pick up more members.

John Roberts: What do you think of that, Mr. Ambassador? Jewish voters in the United States have been a reliable Democratic constituency, but now it would appear that the Democratic Party is leaving them and Israel behind.

Michael Oren: I find it curious to say the least, John, that these members of Congress are smiling, having voted for a piece of legislation that will literally endanger their children and grandchildren.

The United States has one, and I stress one, military ally in the world that’s willing to fight with the United States shoulder to shoulder and fight on a level not just of military prowess, but technological prowess, which is equal to, if not surpassing that of the United States.

Why would anybody, anybody, who cares about the security of the United States, want in any way to weaken that alliance and weaken the Israeli partner to that alliance? Yeah, they have their ideology, but let them talk about their ideology when the United States is less defensible, more vulnerable to attacks.

Also, let them go back to their constituents because all the American aid to Israel is spent in the United States. It’s basically a subsidy to the American arms industry. It employs tens and tens of thousands of people in the United States. They’ll be out of a job if the Democrats have their way.

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