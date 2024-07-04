Clarity with Michael Oren

Neil Hansen
Jul 4, 2024

Count this Christian among those who will always oppose anti-semitism.

Charles Knapp
Jul 4, 2024

The background to “Gentleman’s Agreement” adds to the story. It was produced by one of the few non-Jewish run studios in Hollywood (Daryl Zanuck’s 20th Century) as none of the others wanted to touch the novel on which the movie was based.

John Garfield (né Jacob Julius Garfinkle) plays Gregory Peck’s friend, a proud Jew and WWII combat vet who, in a memorable scene, gets into a fight with an antisemite who belittles the character’s wartime service. Peck’s character is a reporter who goes undercover as Mr. Greene to uncover the extent of social antisemitism and publish an article. There is a scene where the merits of going forward with the investigation is debated that, supposedly, tracked the discussion among (and was a critique of) those movie execs who had declined to produce the movie. Finally, Celeste Holm plays his loyal Jewish secretary (who believes Greene is in fact Jewish) and, towards the film’s end, utters a sentiment that complicates the movie’s general message nicely. She won an Oscar for her role.

It is also of note that around that time a US poll identified the group that presented the greatest danger to world peace was [drumroll] the Jews. It may be the gauzy view of hindsight, but there was plenty of antisemitism during the 50s and 60s, including the John Birch Society, Gerald LK Smith and the like. And, of course, the more “genteel” antisemitism of the social clubs and boardrooms persisted.

