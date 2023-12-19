Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Ehud Neor's avatar
Ehud Neor
Dec 19, 2023

Ambassador, I love your writing but here you are guilty of magical thinking.

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
Dec 19, 2023

I would expect that Egypt would at least take in the members of the al-Masri clan. That’s what they call a “hopeful joke”.

As a general matter, the realist in me thinks that there will be wide opposition to anything that is perceived as letting Israel off the hook, not because your vision is bad (I happen to agree with it) but because it will be seen as a way to weaken Israel and set it up for destruction by sticking it with Gaza. As we see in the media, Israel is given zero benefit of any doubt and is often ascribed malevolent motives for the hell of it.

As a matter of realpolitik, I think it fair to say that quietly the West and Sunni countries are in broad concurrence but remain quiet to avoid any eruption of the “street” beyond what has been witnessed already. These governments all understand that a defeat of Hamas is a defeat for Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. Conversely, and notwithstanding the media slant, they also understand that the decision to expand Gaza into a regional war is Iran’s decision not Israel’s. While it would be helpful to know what is happening behind the diplomatic scenes, whether a harder line is being pushed, we won’t know.

So in a perfect world, if all the chips fell properly, the reconstruction of Gaza would follow Ambassador Oren’s lines, Egypt would provide temporary shelter for the displaced - though the Arab world should permit Palestinians to relocate and have a chance at citizenship in any country that will have them. This last point is important. The Arabs have always worried about what they called in the 1950s the “fragility” of Palestinian identity. Today, the phrase is around a fear of “liquidating” their identity. Well, that fear should be put to the test in the real world. Why should anyone be more Palestinian than the Palestinians? Their assimilation in the wider world would go far toward simplifying the process of integrating them in Gaza and, under a “two states for two peoples” paradigm, whatever portion of the “disputed territories” is agreed will be under Palestinian authority.

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