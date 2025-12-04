Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

MLR
11h

Israel, like the USA is plagued by a Left that never gives up the hope of gaining and holding on to power despite being rejected by the electorate. BDS, i.e. the Bibi Derangement Syndrome is identical to TDS here in America where the Left has engaged in the same sort of lawfare in an attempt to remove Trump from office despite what the electorate has chosen.

Bless America
10h

All of these interpretations and spinning forget the core issue: law and equality before the law. The PM was indicted legally.

His trial must arrive at a conclusion as is legally expected for all citizens.

The horse before the cart legally means he needs to acknowledge guilt , then be sentenced, and then be pardoned.

The PM wants the law to be rewritten for him.

The corollary that if guilty - pardoned or not- he must leave public office is obvious to all reasonable citizens, but not to the corrupt understanding of the PM, after all those years in power.

President Herzog is a decent and intelligent man. He won't fall for this betrayal of law and won't allow Israel, already so battered, to be demoralised at the core, seeing its ancestral respect for law and equality- a building block of Western civilisation's enlightenment- trampled with and defaced.

