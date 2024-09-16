Clarity with Michael Oren

Stan
Sep 16, 2024

Good piece, Michael.

The US was viciously attacked on 9/11. The basis for the attack was hatred of the values of a pluralistic society. What did we Americans do? Let in a zillion people who share that hatred and whose goal is to create Americastan.

From America's beginnings, immigrants bought into American values, as did my parents. What we have here are immigrants who wish to remake America into the horrible countries they fled. And do so In the name of a god who requires complete submission.

The blame falls on the shoulders of Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden and on the senators and representatives of both parties.

The 9/11 Commission, back in the day, investigated the proximate failures in the US intelligence and security communities to prevent the attacks. The commission was silent on the war of civilizations that is underway in the Middle East, Europe and the US. It is a war that the bad guys are winning.

Until we recognize that the West's pluralistic societies are all under attack by an implacable foe, we will do nothing but continue to retreat.

Donald's avatar
Donald
Sep 16, 2024

An absolutely significant parallel that deserves attention. Unfortunately, consistency is not a priority in our politics-- especially in election years. The larger problem for the US is trusting what our leaders say and then believing them when they turn to meet the winds of public opinion. Leaders need to focus on "the good" and not on the "fashionable." For Isreal, of course, the bigger problem is survival and security. The methods of Jihadists are the same world wide. It's beyond disturbing when our leaders don't hold fast but engage in public deception to win votes.

