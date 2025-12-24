Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
6hEdited

As insidious as it is, anti-semitism has again crawled out from under the rock to which it was consigned, and has become a toxic character trait of western society. It's now polite, or at least acceptable, to openly discuss anti-semitism, in the guise of disdain for Israel, and the never ending conflict with Palestinians. The underlying current is the 3,000 year old trope of Jews as the "bogeyman". When will it end? Who knows? But Trump, and his facade of pro-Israeli views, while spewing divisive hatreds, is certainly nurturing this vile societal fault.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Nobody's avatar
Nobody
7hEdited

Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, who’s next? As Gad Saad says, it’s a mind virus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture