Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiki R's avatar
Kiki R
Nov 20

Thank you for this. May Yona’s memory be a blessing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
Nov 20

Sad, beyond words. Yet the two funerals spoken of capture the gist of the world in which Jews and Israelis live. We celebrate life and a yearning to do better. The Arabs celebrate death. Let politicians pontificate about war and ceasefire and reconciliation. The chasm between these two philosophies is eternal, and sadly, unsolvable. May Yona's memory be a blessing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture