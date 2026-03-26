Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Stanley Spatz's avatar
Stanley Spatz
4d

This may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to halt the advance of Jihadism against Western civilization, akin to the Battle of Vienna in 1683. There is no compromising with this existential threat. Either we completely eliminate the threat now, or we will suffer an ignominious defeat for generations, even centuries.

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Valentine Keane's avatar
Valentine Keane
4d

B2 bombers sure would help👍🇮🇱🇺🇲

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