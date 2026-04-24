Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
2dEdited

I don’t want a bad deal. I don’t want a good deal. I want an unconditional surrender from Iran, a disarming of Hezbollah, and imprisonment of the Islamists who committed war crimes.

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Howard Goldman's avatar
Howard Goldman
2d

I am very concerned that US politics, and especially the looming elections, will cause the US to agree to a less than ideal, much less a good deal.

Ideal would be:

-No uranium enrichment, period.

-No nuclear reactors unless fuel is provided by the US.

-Greatly limit missile capability and No ballistic missile capability.

-Not allowed to continue to fund terror.

Opening Hormuz, sanctions relief, etc. come only after these are in place with unobstructed monitoring in place.

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