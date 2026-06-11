Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard D. Wilkins's avatar
Richard D. Wilkins
3d

U.S. military aid to Israel is not a gift. Almost all of it is spent in America. The ROI for the U.S., in improved military systems, combat validated effectiveness, shared intelligence and added support against common enemies, is enormous. Israel must always act against existential threats, regardless of any Oval Office unreasonable demands.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
3d

Trump treats everyone as a vassal. They have no utility unless they constantly kiss his butt. The attacks by Iran aren't aimed at the US homeland. Unfortunately, Israel is the target. Not to mention the attacks on Bahrain, UAE and Qatar. Now, if those three Arab countries, together with Saudi Arabia, formed a coalition with Israel to attack Iran, and jointly defend one another, we could have real progress. Unfortunately, wishing doesn't make it so.

Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture