Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
5dEdited

As an American, I love seeing Israel and the US kicking the shit out of Iran and exterminating its leaders. I cannot even imagine how jubilant Israelis must feel over Iran getting its long overdue comeuppance. My concern is whether Israel and America will finish the damn job. We’ve seen how Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and even the Houthi’s have reconstituted themselves when the fighting stops. Israel and America do not win unless their enemies are defeated.

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Ilene Skeen's avatar
Ilene Skeen
5dEdited

——“Every effort should be made to ease the suffering of the civilian population.” —— NO! Do not ease suffering, emphasize IRGC goals.

The Iranians are being told that US generosity is proof of US fear of ALLAH. This is how the West will lose. To win, we must destroy the civilian infrastructure of IRAN.

Infrastructure can be rebuilt, but life, individual lives are irreplaceable.

The west can warn the public and the leaders, but US MUST bomb civilian targets after a warning, because ONLY a humiliated leadership and a desperate, or utterly demoralized population will cease supporting this insane Islamist campaign.

The Islamists worship death. They prefer dead bodies to live citizens.

Paper Tehran and other big cities with million of pieces of paper in Arabic and English— America is sending ALERT****ALERT****Leave your city. Your government wants you dead. Your government is not protecting you.

Save yourselves. Save your children. Save your beautiful country. You could be part of this beautiful world, or you could lose your life for bad reasons. The US makes friends. Only Islamists crazy want to make enemies and death .

—You get the idea, I’m sure.—

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