Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Wilf Mandel's avatar
Wilf Mandel
Sep 12, 2024

It's a sad comment that MUNICH, which drew moral equivalency between Israel and Arab terrorists was a Steven Spielberg (of Schindler's List Fame) film.

Also depressing was Spielberg's excessive long silence about the October 7 atrocities.

I pray that the motivation was not concern about impact of a condemnation of Hamas on the Academy Awards.

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Kelly D Johnston's avatar
Kelly D Johnston
Sep 12, 2024

This is amazing. Thanks for sharing, especially about your personal story. I hope Hugh Hewitt has you on soon to discuss. Sadly, the Hollywood left hates Israel, no matter its Jewish heritage and roots.

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