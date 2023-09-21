Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zachary Thacher's avatar
Zachary Thacher
Sep 21, 2023

Another insightful and sobering analysis by Ambassador Oren. Thank you for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture