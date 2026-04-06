Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
1dEdited

I prefer Brett Stephens approach. Fighting antisemitism is a losing battle. Stop trying to ingratiate yourself with the haters and start demanding respect. Put your resources into building the next generation of Jews starting with Jewish preschools, day schools, Jewish college campus organizations.

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
1d

A very depressing piece because there seems to be no clear way out. Holding the fort on truth like the heroes of 1984 or Faranheit 451 doesn't seem like a recipe for survival long term. We have to figure out what can be done of anything to burst the bubble of madness which is overcoming the West (Western Europe, Canada and Australia are MUCH worse than the US).

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