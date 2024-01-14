Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rabbi Shmuel Chaim Naiman's avatar
Rabbi Shmuel Chaim Naiman
Jan 14, 2024

Thanks so much for telling the world what most of our country is feeling strongest: not domestic or world politics, not even the horrors and angers of war, but the pain of our 132 brothers and sisters who are still in the hell of Hamas. As you described, our conversations begin and end with this agony.

Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
Jan 14, 2024Edited

We carry it; while we rage against Jew hatred, while we spend time glued to the news, while we march for Israel and against Hamas, while we try to explain to non-Jews the insanity and urgency of the situation, while we donate to myriad Israeli war effort causes, while we advocate to our governments on am Israel’s behalf, while we try to maintain our day to day lives, we all share in the diaspora acutely the weight of our Israeli brothers and sisters.

5 replies
26 more comments...

