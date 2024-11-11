Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EKB🎗️'s avatar
EKB🎗️
Nov 11, 2024

Obama has always been an antisemite. That is why the LA Times bought the Khalidi tape and refused to allow anyone to see it. The UN is also antisemitic at its core, and so is CNN and The NYT. The only thing proIsrael advocates can do is to keep talking and keep trying to get out the truth. Hopefully someone will listen, but in truth whether they do or not does not change the reality on the ground. The truth is also for posterity. The future needs to know what really happened in our time.

But the reality is that there are different rules for Jews. There always have been and it doesn't look like those rules are going to be changing any time soon. Just look at Amsterdam. The world trying to make excuses for the pogrom and trying to blame it on the Israelis for being anti-arab racists (and yes some Israelis should have behaved better and not been such schmucks, but humans will human even Jews), when the truth is this was planned well in advance and the Dutch press proved that. But it didn't stop the antisemites from promoting their Jew-hatred, like Mehdi Hassan being one of the most egregious.

The Jewish People, and especially Israel need to do what it needs to do. Never mind whether they are loved by the world or not. This isn't a popularity contest, this is the cruelty of a war of survival, foisted upon Israel by a machiavellian enemy.

Remember Golda said, "I prefer to be alive and hated then dead and loved."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
Nov 11, 2024

Throughout history, the killers of Jews have always found a reason to justify the killing - the Jews killed Jesus, the Jews caused the Black Death, the Jews kill children for their rituals, the Jews are Communists, the Jews are capitalists, the Jews caused Germany to lose WWI, the Jews control the weather. The reality, however, is people have killed Jews throughout history simply because they are Jews. While Israel is dependent, to a degree, on US military aid, Israel should do what it must to ensure the defeat its enemies and secure its survival. Much (most) of the world hates Jews, and Israel is the Jew of nations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture