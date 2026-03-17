Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
8h

Israel can no longer afford to tell itself bed time stories. If anything has been learned it must be this. Jobs started must be finished.

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Lexi Green's avatar
Lexi Green
10h

Sobering sentiment. Praying for the peace of Jerusalem 🙏

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