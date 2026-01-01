Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jvg.clairoux@gmail.com's avatar
jvg.clairoux@gmail.com
11h

Happy New Year, Mr Oren,

May the year ahead be guided by resolve, moral clarity, and fidelity to historical truth. I greatly value your writing, which has helped me better understand the complexities of the Middle East and to confront and push back against antisemitism with facts, context, and intellectual rigour. Your voice, rooted in scholarship and tempered by service, remains indispensable in these times. Health and much happiness to you and your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
odin's avatar
odin
9h

שנה טובה!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture